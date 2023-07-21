Judge Denies Bond For Young Thug And Yak Gotti At Hearing

According to several reports, a court hearing took place today (July 21) in which Young Thug and his lawyers requested a bond, but was once again denied. This means that the 31-year-old trap rapper wil remain in custody throughout the entire YSL RICO trial.

Thug’s lawyers argued that the alleged YSL leader’s health was suffering, stating that, “This lifestyle has caused physical harm to Mr. Williams.” They also said that his prior kidney problems and food with little nutrition in jail has caused their client to gain excessive weight. The judge denied their motion for bond because he stated that he was concerned about Thug’s influence.

Yak Gotti’s bond motion was also denied, with the court citing that Gotti was a flight risk and mentioned an alleged physical confrontation with another inmate. His attorneys argued that Gotti was assaulted by Fulton County Jail staff members, but their claims were unfounded.

TheSource.com will update this story as more details develop.






