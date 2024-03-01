Cardi B Warns Female Rappers In New Missy-Elliott Sampled Song

Cardi B has been killing the features game. But the fans need to know, when is she dropping new music?!

Don’t worry, the “Bodak Yellow” heard us clearly. Sharing to her 169 million followers on Instagram, Cardi B posted the cover art to her forthcoming single titled “Like What Freestyle.” She writes in the caption: “👀 YA FOUND ME. Like What freestyle FRIDAY 🎤”

In less than 24 hours, the post has accumulated nearly one million likes. Slight work for Cardi B! The photo sees Cardi dolled up in all pink, which includes her eye makeup and eyebrows.

In addition, Cardi B shared a snippet of the new record. In the clip, she states, “Ayo, let me throw some gas on this muthafuckin’ year bitch. I ain’t really talked my shit in a minute, like ho the fuck these bitches really think they talking to? Bitch, is you fucking dumb?”

Serves as her first solo release since last year’s “Bongos” alongside Megan Thee Stallion, “Like What Freestyle” samples Missy Elliott‘s 1999 smash “She’s a Bitch.”

Sounds like Cardi B has a lot to get off her chest. Fans are even speculating she might be throwing shots at Nicki Minaj, whom she’s had an ongoing beef with for years. It looks like we’ll find out on Friday!





