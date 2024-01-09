35
44
24
3
1
32
9
16
13
7
38
22
30
40
48
5
34
47
14
8
46
20
18
10
43
2
31
29
21
49
33
50
25
15
37
11
26
4
45
23
39

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

136 Less than a minute


The Blues will be looking to take a positive result back to Stamford Bridge for the second leg next week


Source link

136 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Virender Sehwag – A Batsman Who Made Batting Look So Easy

Declan Rice is Arsenal’s saviour as Erik ten Hag fumes at ‘clear and obvious’ errors against Man Utd

Declan Rice is Arsenal’s saviour as Erik ten Hag fumes at ‘clear and obvious’ errors against Man Utd

England’s Lionesses stunned by late Netherlands goal as errors threaten Olympic hopes

England’s Lionesses stunned by late Netherlands goal as errors threaten Olympic hopes

Chelsea XI vs Crystal Palace: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Chelsea XI vs Crystal Palace: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo