Michael Emenalo hints at fresh Saudi interest in Liverpool star Mohamed Salah after £200m summer pursuit

Salah was strongly linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League over the summer, with Al-Ittihad reportedly willing to spend £200million on the Egyptian having already signed the likes of N’Golo Kante, Karim Benzema and Fabinho.

Liverpool held firm though, insisting the forward, who signed a three-year contract last summer worth around £350,000-a-week, was not for sale.

That interest in Salah from Saudi clubs is likely to return though when the transfer window opens again, with Emenalo speaking of his admiration for the 31-year-old.

“Mo is welcome at any time, but no one is pressured or forced to come,” Emenalo told Philipp Kessler.

READ MORE

“If anyone wants to come here and there is an opportunity to work with the transferring club in a very respectful and professional manner, we would be very happy to have them.

“But Mo is a personal favorite of mine.”

Speaking last month when the speculation over Salah’s future was ongoing, Jamie Carragher revealed he believes this could prove to be the Egyptian’s seventh and final season as a Liverpool player.

“I think for all parties it almost feels right next summer where Liverpool you think would still get a substantial transfer fee,” Carragher told talkSPORT.

“Liverpool would have Salah this season and give him a great opportunity for success and then Liverpool would have 12 months of thinking maybe someone, if there’s somebody out there who could possibly replace him.”