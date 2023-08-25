Mozambican Songstress Xixel Langa Releases A Heartfelt Ode to Maputo

Mozambican artist Xixel Langa’s new single is a heartfelt ode to Maputo that offers up a beautiful and immersive listening experience.

Titled simply “Maputo”, Langa says the song “weaves a narrative that paints a vivid picture of the people who make up the soul of Maputo – and the tantalising gastronomy that is so deeply intertwined with its identity”.

“The song serves as a heartfelt ode to Maputo, the town that is not just mine but also the very essence of my province. It’s the place where I came into this world, where my journey began, where I grew up surrounded by happiness and good health. It’s within Maputo’s embrace that I took my first steps, both in life and on the dance floor.”

The song has already been played on Maputo-based Radio DifusÃo África, as part of its “album of the week” feature. It follows on from the single “B’ava” which was released in July, with both singles to be featured on Langa’s forthcoming album, ‘Vatekile’. Langa has also been profiled on several media platforms including VOA Português and bantumen.com

Also known as XL, Langa easily captivates audiences with her exceptional talent and vibrant stage presence. Since her early childhood, XL has been showcasing her remarkable abilities in various places across Maputo, attracting the attention of everyone around her.

Renowned for her musical versatility, Langa effortlessly blends various rhythms and styles, creating unforgettable musical experiences for her fans. Her collaborations and performances have left an indelible mark on the music scene, with her vibrant energy resonating with audiences far and wide.

Stream ‘Maputo‘ HERE

Source: The Good Times