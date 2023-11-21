26
Mthuli to launch Risk Management Framework for public sector

TENDAI NYAMUKUNDA

Finance Minister  Mthuli Ncube will launch the Risk Management Framework and Guidelines for the public sector in the capital Harare on Wednesday, with the goal of enhancing transparency and accountability.

The development was revealed by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, George Guvamatanga.

“The Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion has embarked on Public Finance Management reforms to enhance accountability and transparency. The Honourable Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion (Mthuli Ncube) will be launching the framework on the 22 November  2023,” said Guvamatanga.

 


