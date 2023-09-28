MTN Bushfire 2024 artist applications open

The 17th edition of the MTN Bushfire international festival of arts will be held from 31 May – 02 June 2024. This will be hosted at House On Fire in the Kingdom of Eswatini.

MTN Bushfire invites live performers of the highest calibre. Those who share the festival’s mission. To celebrate creative expression while promoting social responsibility and inclusion. Send in your applications via the online application process.

Artist applications close 31st October 2023. Application links are on the website Artists page. Visit www.bush-fire.com, as well as the MTN Bushfire social media platforms.

MTN Bushfire looks for a diversity of musical styles and genres. Rooted in Africa and packaged to the world! MTN Bushfire’s line-up has always embraced eccentric and unearthed the eclectic. Featuring a wholesome mix of Pan-African and international artists of different genres. These artists do more than entertain. They use their art as a powerful form of creative advocacy.

About the Festival

The festival’s various stages and platforms host a wide range of performances. This including live music, DJs, site and roving performances, dance showcases, art exhibitions and installations. Additionally, the festival includes theatre, poetry, storytelling, puppetry, film, and much more.

Further opportunities for performances exist in the EU Bushfire Schools Festival. This is held the week preceding the MTN Bushfire festival. It supports creative skills and personal growth. This, among students, as well as the family friendly KidZone.

Named “Top African festival” by the BBC and hailed by CNN as one of “7 African music festivals you really have to see.” The festival also won Most Responsible Event Award. Acknowledged at the WTM African Responsible Tourism Awards in 2017. In saying this, the event has always been more than a music festival.

The #BRINGYOURFIRE clarion is a call to ignite action. This for positive social and environmental change. MTN Bushfire pride their involvement in a range of social and arts development initiatives.

Notably, MTN Bushfire sees over 20,000 festivalgoers during the festival weekend. With attendees from over 55 different countries arriving at the beautiful Malkerns Valley of Eswatini. This, for an energizing and uplifting weekend that celebrates the music and arts of Africa.

Where to find more information

For all the hottest updates on the festival, follow @mtnbushfire. Visit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Subscribe to the MTN Bushfire channel on the Ayoba app. (downloadable from www.Ayoba.me) Also, sign up for emails on the website.

If you enjoyed MTN Bushfire 2024 artist applications open read more on MTN Bushfire 2023 here