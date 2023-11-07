Musa Keys Brings Detty December To Limpopo. – The multi talented global rising superstar, Musa Keys has officially announced his inaugural homecoming festival. Detty December takes place in his hometown of Polokwane, Limpopo this festive season.

The festival, confirmed for Wednesday, the 27th December will be taking place at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium. Detty December is a one-of-a-kind music and lifestyle extravaganza embracing the essence of the festive season. With plans to host an audience of over 40 000 festival goers, the festival will encompass a mega concert. This will offer various music showcases. From a topnotch curated lineup as well as an immersive cultural experience.

Building up to the festival, Musa Keys plans to engage with his community to create activities that will give back to the community in various ways.

Musa celebrates a very successful year. His first US tour, a certified gold single with Davido and various music awards. He is excited to come home and host the biggest homecoming festival in Limpopo.

“Having a strong family upbringing, nothing truly beats coming home for me. We were blessed with a long fruitful year of building the Musa Keys brand across the globe. We look forward to being back on home ground to celebrate with our entire city” Musa stated and added, “Honestly Detty December is a dream come true for me. As much as it’s a scary undertaking, together with my community and backed by my amazing team, we are about to make history in Polokwane.

Detty December with Musa Keys

Date: Wednesday, 27th December 2023

Venue: Peter Mokaba Stadium

Time: 12pm until LATE

Tickets: Available NOW at Computicket here

