Napoli vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League game on TV in UK today

Both of these sides will be jostling for control of Group C after making winning starts on matchday one.

Napoli needed a late own goal to beat Braga 2-1 away in Portugal, while Madrid got a last-gasp winner from new superstar Jude Bellingham to see off the stubborn challenge of Union Berlin.

The hosts have been under fire over recent weeks for inexplicably appearing to mock star striker Victor Osimhen on TikTok, though the saga hasn’t affected his form with goals in back-to-back Serie A thumpings of Udinese and Lecce.

Madrid, meanwhile, currently top LaLiga after an unbeaten start with seven wins from eight games, winning 3-0 at Girona on Saturday despite Nacho’s late dismissal.

Read More

How to watch Napoli vs Real Madrid

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 3 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7.45pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also watch the action unfold live online via the TNT Sports website and app.