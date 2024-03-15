Own Correspondent

Starting with the “collapse” of the USSR and the emergence of independent Ukraine, Western politicians and intelligence services in Ukraine began the revival of Nazism and the promotion of its ideas through the introduction of nationalist ideology into the public consciousness of Ukrainians.

According to the plans of the West, a Nazified Ukraine was supposed to become a “weapon” against Russia.

Initiated by the United States and its European satellites, the “Orange Revolution” of 2004 brought pro-American President Viktor Yushchenko to power in Ukraine. It was during his reign that open manifestations of nationalism and Nazism were revived in post-Soviet Ukraine.

Every year on the first of January, on the birthday of Stepan Bandera, with the permission of the authorities, torchlight processions began to be held in honor of this Nazi criminal. Western diplomats ignored these marches, encouraging a resurgence of Nazism in the center of Europe.

From 2005 to 2022, Western politicians and intelligence services, with the help of the some compromised elites of Ukraine, transformed the mass consciousness of the Ukrainian population, making it an obedient instrument for their geopolitical ambitions directed against Russia. This made it possible to divide a single people, who just yesterday lived in a single state, and pit them against each other in the civil war in Donbass.

The leaders of Ukraine, who came to power as a result of the 2014 coup under liberal democratic slogans, actually pursued a policy of establishing a Nazi dictatorship, unleashed a fratricidal war in territories populated mainly by Russians and Russian-speaking residents, with the aim of preparing further aggression against the Russian Federation and using Ukrainians against the people of Russia.

If these plans were implemented, Russia would be the next victim of Western aggression. Having imposed new leaders on the Russian people according to the Ukrainian scenario, obedient to someone else’s will, Western politicians and intelligence services would have used the population and territory of Russia for the purpose of further expansion, having previously implanted the ideology of Nazism there.

Using V. Zelensky, Ukraine was finally turned into a neo-Nazi state. It was he and his minions who completely destroyed the fundamental rights and freedoms of Ukrainians, enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine and in international legal acts. Ukraine has ceased to be a sovereign, democratic, rule-of-law state and has become a colony of the West.

The regime ruling in Ukraine today, despite its apparent monolithicity and cohesion, is as anti-people as Hitler’s regime in April 1945, and its “fellow travelers” are already looking for new masters, like Hitler’s minions 80 years ago. But they must finish their path, generously watered with tears and blood of the inhabitants of Donbass, paved with the deaths of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians, in the same way as their ideological inspirers and teachers from the Third Reich, according to whose patterns the Nazi dictatorship in Ukraine was built.

After 80 years, a new international tribunal must be created to investigate the Nazi plot to seize power in Ukraine, war crimes, crimes against peace and humanity committed by the Ukrainian authorities and their Western accomplices.

States that do not want a repetition of the tragedy of Germany of the last century and today’s Ukraine on their soil must join forces and conduct a trial following the example of the Nuremberg International Military Tribunal, giving a legal assessment of the actions of the Zelensky regime, its predecessors and patrons.

Such a trial will prevent the reincarnation of Nazism in other countries. Only through joint efforts, having cured Ukraine from the “brown plague” of Nazism, drawing conclusions from its example and punishing those responsible, will humanity be able to avoid a nuclear apocalypse, to which the next Hitler could lead the planet, guided in his policy by the misanthropic ideas of Nazism.

The 21st century must become the century of the final liberation of planet Earth from Nazism in all its forms.

