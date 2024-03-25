New Era: NicozDiamond launches insurance on the wheels

STAFF WRITER

In an effort to leave no one or any area behind, leading insurance firm, NicozDiamond on Thursday launched the first mobile contact centre in Zimbabwe , under the name Diamond Insurance Vehicle (DIV).

This implies that NicozDiamond will offer its services available in all the hotspots of economic activity in Zimbabwe.

To distribute its insurance products, NicozDiamond has partnered with the Zuva Service Stations, N. Richards stores, Gain Cash and Carry stores, a number of banks, licensed insurance brokers, and agents.

In her speech read on her behalf by Sibongile Siwela, the Insurance and Pensions Commission(IPEC) ’s director of insurance, Commissioner, Grace Muradzikwa said the initiative represents a significant advancement in the collaborative objective to improve insurance penetration and develop financial inclusion within society.

“In today’s rapidly evolving world, where digital advancements shape the way we interact and conduct business, embracing innovative solutions becomes imperative. The launch of this mobile contact centre, the Diamond Insurance vehicle (DIV) signifies a significant step forward in our collective mission to increase insurance penetration and foster financial inclusion within our society,” Siwela said.

She added: “Insurance, as we all know, acts as a safety net, protecting individuals and businesses from unforeseen risks and providing them with the confidence to navigate uncertainties.

“However, access to insurance services has often been limited, especially for individuals residing in remote areas or with limited means. The advent of this mobile contact centre heralds a new era, breaking down barriers and bridging the gap between insurance providers and those seeking protection and financial security.

“Zimbabwe, insurance penetration remains relatively low compared to our aspirations for a financially inclusive society. There are various factors contributing to this, including limited awareness, misconceptions, and accessibility challenges. However, it is precisely in the face of these challenges that initiatives like the DIV become even more critical.

“So, by leveraging the power of this mobile technology, we are empowering communities and individuals, enabling them to access insurance services conveniently and efficiently. The DIV serves as a gateway, bringing insurance products and information directly to the fingertips of those who need it the most. Through this platform, we can educate, guide, and connect with individuals, ensuring that they understand the value and benefits of insurance and ultimately making it an integral part of their financial planning.”

Siwela said the significance of this innovation extends far beyond its technological prowess.

“It represents a commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals and communities, promoting economic growth and stability. It signifies a collective effort to harness technology for the greater good, to create a more inclusive financial landscape where no one is left behind.

As the insurance regulator, I commend NicozDiamond for their vision, dedication, and unwavering commitment to driving positive change.”

CEO of NicozDiamond General Insurance Cluster, David Nyabadza, said the company will be able to provide its insurance service wherever in Zimbabwe thanks to the mobile vehicle.

“We pride ourselves as a business that seeks to maintain relevance by making our services accessible in all the hotspots of economic activity in Zimbabwe. To this end, we have collaborated with an array of partners consisting of Zimpost network, Zuva Service Stations, N.Richards outlets, Gain Cash and Carry outlets, various banks, registered insurance brokers and agents to deliver the NicozDiamond experience to our clients,” Nyabadza said.

He added: “The Diamond Insurance Vehicle as a cutting -edge solution will further extend the reach beyond the confines of infrastructural restrictions.

“…Today presents a significant milestone in our organisation’s pursuit of customer-centricity as we prodly introduce the revolutionary Diamond Insurance Vehicle.

“This remarkable achievement stands as a testament to our unwavering dedication to customer support convenience and the transformation of the insurance landscape. The vehicle serves as a tangible embodiment of our commitment to advancing financial inclusion and redefining the insurance experience.

“The development of the mobile vehicle to bring insurance on wheels, was driven by a profound understanding of our customers’ unique challenges and desires. Through extensive research, we gained insights into the obstacles the public encountered when seeking accessible insurance services.

Motivated by the aim to provide a tailored solution, we endeavoured to create an experience that seamlesslt aligned with their specific requirements. By bringing insurance services directly to their doorstep through our mobile platform, we aimed to remove barriers and offer on-the-go support, empowering customers to effortlessly access the coverage they need. Moreso, in a market tainted by insurdiblance touts and unregistered players, the mobile vehicle stands as a beacon of trust, bringing the unwavering reassurance and credibility of the renowned NicozDiamond brand to underserved markets. Our mobile contact centre is dedicated to ensure that customers in these areas can access reliable and legitimate insurance services backed by a trusted name.”

