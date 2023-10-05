New Zealand vs Uruguay LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

New Zealand will expect to book their place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in emphatic fashion as they face Uruguay in their final Pool A match. The All Blacks have been in ominous form since that opening defeat to France, sweeping aside Namibia and Italy, and anything other than more of the same here would be a major surprise.
A bonus-point win in Lyon will be enough for New Zealand to reach the knockout stages, with a last-eight clash with Ireland currently the most likely outcome. Captain Sam Cane is involved for the first time this tournament, while Sam Whitelock will break the record for most World Cup appearances.
Uruguay have impressed in their three matches so far, beating Namibia and giving a second-string French side a scare. Keeping this competitive would prove an achievement for the South Americans, who have already bettered their efforts from the last two World Cups by not finishing bottom of the pool. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage below!
Live updates
Standard Sport prediction
The All Blacks romped past Italy in a clear statement of intent and, despite the changes, name a side more than strong enough to complete the job and qualify for the quarter-finals on what should be a comfortable night.
Whether Uruguay have one last battling performance in them remains to be seen, but New Zealand can be expected to rack up another big score.
New Zealand to win by 50+ points.
Uruguay team news
Uruguay make seven changes from their side that beat Namibia, going back to a lot of the players that battled hard against France and Italy.
A second-string French side were given a major scare earlier in the tournament by Uruguay, who will be hoping for more of the same tonight.
Uruguay XV: Silva; Mieres, Inciarte, Vilaseca (c), Freitas; Etcheverry, Arata; Diana, Bianchi, Ardao, Leindekar, Dotti, Arbelo, Kessler, Sanguinetti
Replacements: Pujadas, Benitez, Peculo, Rodriguez, Civetta, Ormaechea, Berchesi, Alonso
New Zealand team news
Captain Sam Cane returns for New Zealand to continue his comeback from injury ahead of the knockouts.
Otherwise, New Zealand ring the changes to keep their top stars fresh. Ian Foster made nine alterations to the team that beat minnows Namibia and the same number has been made this week.
Cam Roigard starts at scrum-half and Damian McKenzie gets the nod at full-back, while Sam Whitelock plays in his 23rd Rugby World Cup match, an all-time record.
New Zealand XV: McKenzie; Jordan, Leinart-Brown, J Barrett, Fainga’anuku; Mo’unga, Roigard; Jacobson, Cane (c), Frizell, Vaa’i, Whitelock, Lomax, Taylor, Tu’ungafasi
Replacements: Taukei’aho, Williams, Newell, S Barrett, Blackadder, Christie, B Barrett, Clarke
How to watch New Zealand vs Uruguay
TV channel: In the UK, New Zealand vs Uruguay will be shown live on free-to-air channel ITV4, with coverage starting at 7:15pm.
Live stream: The game is also available to watch for free online via the ITV website and ITVX app.
Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us!
Good evening!
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of New Zealand vs Uruguay.
It’s the final Pool A match for these two sides, with the All Blacks knowing a bonus-point victory will see them safely through to the quarter-finals. We’ve got an almighty shock on our hands if that doesn’t happen!
We’ll have all the latest build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from OL Stadium.
Source link