New Zealand vs Uruguay LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

New Zealand will expect to book their place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in emphatic fashion as they face Uruguay in their final Pool A match. The All Blacks have been in ominous form since that opening defeat to France, sweeping aside Namibia and Italy, and anything other than more of the same here would be a major surprise.

A bonus-point win in Lyon will be enough for New Zealand to reach the knockout stages, with a last-eight clash with Ireland currently the most likely outcome. Captain Sam Cane is involved for the first time this tournament, while Sam Whitelock will break the record for most World Cup appearances.

Uruguay have impressed in their three matches so far, beating Namibia and giving a second-string French side a scare. Keeping this competitive would prove an achievement for the South Americans, who have already bettered their efforts from the last two World Cups by not finishing bottom of the pool. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage below!