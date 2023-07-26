Newcastle vs Chelsea LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

The Blues tonight continue their pre-season preparations in the United States against one of the top-flight’s biggest new threats as the Premier League Summer Series continues in Atlanta. Mauricio Pochettino has kicked off his spell in charge with entertaining wins over Wrexham and Brighton, but the manager will be looking for more from his players tonight.

Chelsea expect Newcastle, who should give new signing Harvey Barnes his first minutes since joining for around £38million, to be a strong rival for Champions League qualification this season and both can lay down an early marker here. Regarding Chelsea team news, Trevoh Chalobah and Noni Madueke are both available again, though neither are expected to start. Reece James, who has thrown his hat into the ring to be the new captain, will likely get his first outing of pre-season.

Levi Colwill, Mykhailo Mudryk and Nicolas Jackson all impressed against Brighton and will look to do so again with less than two weeks to go until the new league season begins against Liverpool. Follow Newcastle vs Chelsea live below, featuring expert insight and analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.