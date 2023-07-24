Newcastle vs Chelsea: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

C helsea and Newcastle will do battle in the next leg of their tours of the United States on Wednesday night.

Both teams enjoyed a goal-happy start in the Premier League Summer Series with the Blues edging Brighton 4-3 while Newcastle drew 3-3 with Aston Villa.

The Blues are starting to show signs of Mauricio Pochettino’s impact after only two friendlies in the dugout.

Against Brighton, Nicolas Jackson and Myhkailo Mudryk impressed in a youthful squad that also featured the likes of Levi Colwill and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Newcastle are unbeaten in pre-season after wins over Gateshead and Rangers were followed up by the entertaining Villa draw in Philadelphia.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Newcastle vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 1.15am BST kick-off in the early hours of Thursday, July 27, 2023.

The match will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting at 1am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Newcastle vs Chelsea team news

Newcastle could hand a first start to new signing Harvey Barnes on the wing.

Reece James may be well enough to make his pre-season debut for Chelsea in this summer’s fixtures after illness followed his minor knee injury.

Trevoh Chalobah missed out on the squad that beat Brighton due to an Achilles issue and is a doubt for this game.

It will be interesting to see if Conor Gallagher continues to feature despite Pochettino giving the green light to the midfielder being sold.

Reece James is fighting to be fit for Chelsea / Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction

Goals have been flying in during the early days of the Summer Series and this one should be no different.

A 2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Last season’s Premier League meetings finished 1-0 to the Magpies on Tyneside and 1-1 at Stamford Bridge on the final day of the campaign.

Newcastle wins: 55

Draws: 40

Chelsea wins: 78