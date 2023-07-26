29
45
16
34
33
7
20
14
44
15
30
13
47
3
43
32
24
10
26
21
50
8
23
25
39
5
49
11
22
35
40
4
31
38
46
48
18
1
2
37
9

Niger presidential guards are holding President Bazoum inside palace – security sources

137 Less than a minute

NIAMEY- Niger presidential guards are holding President Mohamed Bazoum inside the presidential palace, which has been blocked off by military vehicles, security sources said on Wednesday.-Reuters 


Source link

137 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Somizi announces new collaboration with Theo Baloyi

Ex-UZ lecturer Micere Mugo pens her last life at 80

Ex-UZ lecturer Micere Mugo pens her last life at 80

21 Savage and Metro Boomin Drop ‘Glock in My Lap’ Video

Lil Wayne Announces New Young Money Compilation

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo