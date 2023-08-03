31
26
3
43
21
15
40
32
13
16
20
30
37
2
8
5
39
47
14
24
35
25
11
22
34
1
48
38
45
7
10
9
46
44
23
33
49
50
18
4
29

Christopher Nkunku a doubt for Liverpool clash in blow to Chelsea ahead of Premier League opener

137 2 minutes read


The £52million signing from RB Leipzig came off after falling in the penalty area before being substituted for Mykhailo Mudryk in the 22nd minute.


Source link

137 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Victoria Azarenka blames ‘quite drunk’ fans for boos at Wimbledon after defeat to Elina Svitolina

Victoria Azarenka blames ‘quite drunk’ fans for boos at Wimbledon after defeat to Elina Svitolina

Kai Havertz signs for Arsenal in £65m statement of intent from Mikel Arteta

Kai Havertz signs for Arsenal in £65m statement of intent from Mikel Arteta

Tottenham transfer news: Spurs hopeful of winning Micky van de Ven race but no offer yet

Tottenham transfer news: Spurs hopeful of winning Micky van de Ven race but no offer yet

Brighton 1-1 Man City: VAR rules out Erling Haaland’s winner after Julio Enciso stunner

Brighton 1-1 Man City: VAR rules out Erling Haaland’s winner after Julio Enciso stunner

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo