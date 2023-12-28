Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Such was the drama of the game, however, it remains difficult to judge this United team ahead of Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest.
While they have just about staved off a complete crisis, it would hardly be a surprise to see them lose at the City Ground.
Forest got their first win under Nuno Espirito Santo by coming from behind to beat Newcastle.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Nottingham Forest vs Man United is scheduled for a 5.30pm GMT kick-off on Saturday December 30, 2023.
The City Ground in Nottingham will host.
Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man United
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.
Nottingham Forest vs Man United team news
Both managers will provide updates at Friday’s pre-match press conference.
Lift-off: Hojlund scored his first Premier League goal to down Aston Villa
AFP via Getty Images
Nottingham Forest vs Man United prediction
Such has been the madness of United’s inconsistency this season, a Forest win would hardly be surprising.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Nottingham Forest wins: 33
