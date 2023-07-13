Nurnberg vs Arsenal live stream: How can I watch pre-season friendly on TV in UK today?

A rsenal continue their pre-season preparations later today with a game against German side FC Nurnberg.

The Gunners played Watford last week and drew 1-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly but are now set to play their first official game of the summer.

While the club close in on the signings of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, all focus is on Kai Havertz.

Arsenal’s only confirmed summer signing thus far, the £65m man is in line to make his first appearance in just a few hours’ time.

Mikel Arteta has a strong squad available and could look to ease his bigger name stars back into action ahead of their tour of the United States later this month.

Here’s a look at how to watch Arsenal in action.

Where to watch FC Nurnberg vs Arsenal

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast on Arsenal’s official website and a Match Pass costs £4.99 in the UK. Kick-off is a 6pm BST.