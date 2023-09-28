Nyanga Arts Festival set for October

TANAKA FETINANDI

The second edition of the Nyanga Arts Festival will be held at a local traditional leader, Chief Saunyama’s homestead in Manicaland Province on the 27th and 28th of October and is set to attract dozens of musicians from across the country.

Founder and Executive Producer of the program, Josh Nyapimbi said the festival seeks to promote local traditional culture and to promote tourism in Nyanga district hence taking it to the homestead of the traditional leader.

“This being the second edition, our initial stage will be at Chief Saunyama, then we have our golf tournament happening at Claremont Golf Course on the 28th,” he said.

“The choice of the Chief’s homestead is to anchor the festival in local traditional culture and also with a primary objective of driving tourism in Nyanga, both in the urban setting and rural communities,” Nyapimbi added.

Nyanga South Member of Parliament Supa Mandiwanzira said the festival will also seek to promote the music industry and put Nyanga on the map as a tourism destination of choice.

“In particular this year where the stage at Chief Saunyama’s Homestead is going not just to showcase the traditional dances but also going to celebrate the victory of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nyanga South.”

“The stage is dedicated to celebrating the MP’s victory and also showcasing what Nyanga has to offer,” Mandiwanzira said.

“We are inviting some of the leading artists from throughout the country to experience Nyanga and be part of Nyanga Arts Festival.”

