8
45
39
23
1
11
21
33
29
16
50
35
13
7
18
26
3
14
34
31
15
22
38
25
46
43
44
2
47
48
24
4
49
9
20
37
10
32
5
40
30

Ollie Chessum offers England injury boost ahead of World Cup squad selection

139 3 minutes read


O

llie Chessum is on the brink of a morale-boosting World Cup recovery for England.

The Leicester lock suffered a dislocated ankle in training at England’s Pennyhill Park base back in March, with head coach Steve Borthwick fearing the worst on his World Cup chances.

England had thought that Chessum’s recovery time could stretch to six months, plunging his hopes of selection for the tournament in France into doubt.


Source link

139 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Okolie vs Billam-Smith LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Okolie vs Billam-Smith LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

French Open 2023: Cameron Norrie eases into third round with win over Pouille

French Open 2023: Cameron Norrie eases into third round with win over Pouille

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea near Cherki breakthrough; Tottenham want £70m star after Kane boost

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea near Cherki breakthrough; Tottenham want £70m star after Kane boost

Senior US politicians demand investigation into PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal

Senior US politicians demand investigation into PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo