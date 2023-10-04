Pioneering African Fashion Brand GalxBoy Expanding. – GALXBOY, are a trailblazing South African fashion brand. Known for innovative designs and unique cultural fusion. The brand is proud to announce its recent expansion into new cities. Solidifying its commitment to captivating fashion enthusiasts across the nation.

Founded in 2008, the youth fashion brand has experienced remarkable growth. Last month they opened doors to the vibrant community of Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront. Most recently, launching in Emalahleni this past weekend.

With a dynamic vision for the future, the popular streetwear brand is now setting its sights on Polokwane and Durban. The next destinations on its nationwide expansion journey.

GALXBOY’s expansion into the iconic V&A Waterfront was met with enthusiasm. This marked a significant milestone for the brand. The new location serves as a cultural hub for both locals and tourists. Making it an ideal destination for GALXBOY’s unique blend of contemporary fashion inspired by SA culture.

Building on this momentum, the brand celebrated another successful store opening in Emalahleni over the past weekend. Emalahleni is known for its vibrant community and growing fashion scene. This provided the perfect backdrop for GALXBOY to connect with a new audience of fashion-forward individuals.

GALXBOY’s founder and creative visionary, Thatiso Dube expressed his excitement about the brand’s expansion, saying, “We are thrilled to bring GALXBOY to even more South Africans and fashion enthusiasts. Our journey has been one of creativity, innovation, and cultural expression.

Emalahleni has a special place in my heart. Opening our now sixth store, in the city was particular moving.” He added “We also look forward to becoming a part of the fashion landscape in Durban and Polokwane over the next few weeks. Where we can continue to merge our unique perspective with the diverse fashion cultures of these cities.”

The upcoming openings in both Durban and Polokwane are expected to bring the brand’s cutting-edge fashion closer to even more South Africans. Also, with talks about a pop-up in Mall of Africa. These strategic expansions reflect GALXBOY’s commitment. Connecting with communities across the country while staying true to its roots.

GALXBOY’s invites fashion enthusiasts, trendsetters, and local community to join in celebrating these milestones. Continueing to shape the fashion landscape in South Africa.

Stay tuned to socials for more updates on GALXBOY’s journey and the grand openings in Durban and Polokwane. For further information, please visit

GALXBOY STORES

EMALAHLENI

Highveld Mall

Nelson Mandela Street

Shop 7B Del Judor

PRETORIA

Menlyn Park Shopping Centre

Lois Avenue

Pretoria, Gauteng 0174

Co.Space Entrepreneur Village, Havelock Road

Willow Park Manor

Pretoria, Gauteng 0184

BLOEMFONTEIN

Mimosa Mall

131 Kellner Street

Bloemfontein, Free State 9301

CAPE TOWN

Shop 6281, V&A Wharf Shopping Centre,

19 Dock Road

Cape Town, Western Cape 8002

