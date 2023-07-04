Mauricio Pochettino demands Chelsea ‘leaders’ as he weighs up decision over new captain

Pochettino started work at Chelsea on Monday and one of his first big decisions in the job will be who to appoint as his new skipper.

Azpilicueta is closing in on a free transfer to Atletico Madrid and is set to leave Chelsea after 11 years at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino will make a final decision on his new captain later in pre-season as he bids to get to know his players from his first Chelsea training session on Tuesday afternoon.

The 51-year-old recognises he needs leadership if he is going to be successful at Chelsea and said: “We need leaders, not followers, in every single area and we will push every person to bring their best and give their best for the club.”

Thiago Silva is the clear frontrunner to take over as captain, having taken the armband when Azpilicueta was out of the team last season. He has also captained Brazil.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Raheem Sterling and Reece James are among other potential candidates for the role in a young squad that seems to lack natural leaders.

Former vice-captain Jorginho was sold to Arsenal in January, while N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount, who all wore the armband previously at Chelsea, will not be at the club next season.

New era: Mauricio Pochettino officially started work as Chelsea manager on Monday / Chelsea FC

Pochettino has also called for commitment from his players as he bids to repair the damage of last season.

“If we are all together, we are going to be very strong,” he said. “We have an unbelievable squad and for sure are going to bring players with commitment who want to be part of it also. With the fans and everyone, we can find again the way to be successful.”