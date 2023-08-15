3
35
32
48
13
40
16
38
4
50
37
39
46
15
43
8
23
9
33
25
47
2
10
45
7
20
34
21
49
14
11
26
1
5
22
30
44
31
18
24
29

Police investigating alleged homophobic abuse during Brighton v Luton Premier League clash

139 Less than a minute



Two reports are being looked at by Sussex Police


Source link

139 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Marco Silva set to turn down big-money Saudi Arabia offer and stay at Fulham

Marco Silva set to turn down big-money Saudi Arabia offer and stay at Fulham

Gabriel Jesus injury: Arsenal striker to miss opening weeks of new season after knee procedure

Gabriel Jesus injury: Arsenal striker to miss opening weeks of new season after knee procedure

Women’s World Cup 2023: England hopes dealt hammer blow as Keira Walsh stretchered off with knee injury

Women’s World Cup 2023: England hopes dealt hammer blow as Keira Walsh stretchered off with knee injury

Mason Mount reveals how Chelsea exposed Liverpool

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo