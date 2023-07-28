10
Post Malone Releases Fifth Full Length Album ‘Austin’

GRAMMY® Award-nominated, 8x RIAA diamond-certified, recent recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame “Hal Davis Starlight Award”, Post Malone has released his highly anticipated fifth full-length record ‘AUSTIN’ via Mercury Records/Republic Records. The album, self-titled after Post’s legal name, is yet another shift in sound for Post. The album features all live instrumentation produced by Post and his longtime collaborators Louis Bell and Andrew Watt.

Post is currently in the middle of the North America run of his ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ Tour, a 26-date run – his first with a full live band backing him – produced by Live Nation, that wraps it’s US run at San Bernardino’s Glen Helen Amphitheater on August 19. The show features Post’s signature exhilarating performance with three new songs from his newly released album AUSTIN as well as fan-favorites in a completely reimagined show. See below for a list of remaining tour dates.

One of those new tracks from AUSTIN, ‘Something Real’, has been selected as ESPN’s season-long anthem for their upcoming college football coverage, which begins Aug. 31. The new song will be featured in ESPN college football programming, promotion, and games throughout the season.

Post has also released the Vevo Official Live Performance of “Green Thumb”. Previously he had released the video for “Overdrive”. Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances.

See the video for ‘Mourning’ Below

Last week, Post Malone surprised fans with a pop-up album listening party on the TSX Entertainment stage in Times Square. Post kicked off the performance with “Overdrive” off the new album before performing fan favorite tracks, “Circles” and “Sunflower.” Post also performed “Enough is Enough” and “Chemical” from the new record, before finishing with “Congratulations.”

Earlier this year, Post’s song “Sunflower” (with Swae Lee) reached 18x-platinum, becoming the “the highest platinum-certified single of all-time.” He also broke the record for the “most RIAA diamond-certified singles from any artist,” in which he now has 8 RIAA diamond-certified records, those of which include “White Iverson,” “Congratulations (feat. Quavo),” “I Fall Apart,” “Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage),” “Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign),” “Better Now,” “Sunflower (with Swae Lee)” and “Circles.”

‘Austin’ Tracklisting

  1. Don’t Understand
  2. Something Real
  3. Chemical
  4. Novacandy
  5. Mourning
  6. Too Cool To Die
  7. Sign Me Up
  8. Socialite
  9. Overdrive
  10. Speedometer
  11. Hold My Breath
  12. Enough Is Enough
  13. Texas Tea
  14. Buyer Beware
  15. Landmine
  16. Green Thumb
  17. Laugh It Off

Download/Stream ‘Austin‘ HERE

Source: Universal Music Africa




Source link

