Diddy Sued by Cassie for Sexual Assault, Abuse & More; Diddy Also Allegedly Blew Up Kid Cudi’s Car

Diddy is being sued by his former lover Cassie, stating she was rapped and sex trafficked during their relationship. Cassie, born Casandra Ventura, filed the suit in New York City, stating she was the victim of a “cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking.

Included in the lawsuit was a 2018 rape, which Cassie stated as Diddy attempted to prevent her from leaving him.

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” Cassie said in a statement. “With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life.”

In a sharp reply to PEOPLE, Diddy’s lawyer Ben Brafman, stated all the claims are “offensive and outrageous.”

“Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. Ms. Ventura’s demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail,” Brafman said. “Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’ reputation, and seeking a pay day.”

The complaint was first reported by The New York Times, highlighting the suit leads with a trigger warning. Additional disturbing claims included Cassie being beaten by Diddy, forced sex acts with male sex workers while he filmed and masturbated to the encounters, threats via firearms, and blowing up another recording artist’s car for having an interest in the singer.

“In one incident described in the court papers, Cassie says that in early 2012, Diddy grew so angry about her dating Kid Cudi that he said he would blow up the rapper’s car. “Around that time,” the suit says, “Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway.” Through a spokeswoman, Kid… pic.twitter.com/11j0RSgdZl — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 16, 2023





