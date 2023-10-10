Ange Postecoglou lifts lid on Ryan Mason impact at Tottenham amid considerable success

A new look Spurs team sit top of the Premier League table after eight games, leading bitter rivals Arsenal by goals scored.

Postecoglou’s rapid-fire rebuild of the club all while losing the talismanic presence of Harry Kane has earned plenty of plaudits, both in terms of the free-flowing attacking football his team have played and their ability to be resilient.

Goals from set-pieces have also been something of a theme in the opening stages of Postecoglou’s maiden campaign. Only Everton (5) have scored more than Tottenham’s four goals from corners or free-kicks this season.

Their crucial winner against Luton on Saturday came from a short corner routine, James Maddison collecting from Dejan Kulusevski before twisting and turning to tee up Micky van de Ven.

Postecoglou says set plays have fallen under Mason’s remit this season, offering up another potential avenue for success.

“We were going to need his clever thinking and outside-of-the-box thinking, and Mase works really hard with the guys on set-pieces and he always says that if it’s on early – get it early,” he said.

“An early corner or set piece and you can see Madders’ brain working before they’re fully organised and creates a bit of magic for Micky to score.”