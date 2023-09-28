Power crisis need urgent attention

With residents, businesses, and industrial consumers suffering from protracted, unplanned load shedding, the electricity crisis has gotten worse across the nation.

This week’s load shedding, which has been lasting between four to eight hours in some parts of the country, was bad enough.

In essence, the rolling blackouts cost the economy billions of dollars while also making consumers’ lives miserable.

The fact that the power cuts are being implemented during times when production is supposed to be at its peak, endangering the prospects for the economy, only makes the crisis worse.

Most businesses have been forced to use backup diesel generators because of load shedding, which are expensive to operate.

Zimbabwe needs about 2 200 megawatts (MW) of power per day, but the Zimbabwe Power Company, a ZESA Holdings power production unit, only produces about 1000 MW daily, with the small thermal power plants in Bulawayo, Harare, and Munyati not producing on most days. The majority of the electricity needed to supply Zimbabwe is produced by the largest coal-fired power plant , Hwange Power Station and Kariba South Hydroelectric Power Station.

In order to make up the difference, ZESA load-sheds and imports electricity from Zambia, Hydro Cahora Bassa of Mozambique, and Eskom of South Africa.

However, because ZESA entered into non-firm contracts with the regional power utilities, meaning they can only supply electricity if they have a surplus, Zimbabwe is not receiving an adequate amount of imports.

The situation has been worsened by the fact that most of the regional power utilities in the region are also suffering from electricity insufficiency, making it difficult for them to supply Zimbabwe.

That scenario means that unstable power supply causes companies to incur heavy losses as most are interrupted thereby affecting the quality of products.

Some processes are also delayed or aborted resulting in failure to meet deadlines and targets for many companies.

Some companies are also forced to turn to expensive alternative sources of energy such as diesel generators.

The CEO of OK, Maxen Karombo, stated yesterday at an analyst briefing that the retail behemoth was suffering from constant power outages.

He claimed that among many other things, diesel backup to combat load shedding was one of the biggest cost drivers.

It follows the election campaign last month, during which political parties focused on a number of promises, including the provision of electricity.

However, power outages have become commonplace in the weeks since President Emmerson Mnangagwa won the elections with his Zanu PF party claiming a majority in the Parliament.

Residents worry that politicians deceived them in the run-up to elections.

Therefore, finding a solution to the power crisis is essential.

