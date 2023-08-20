39
50
29
30
14
15
4
13
40
11
20
38
16
18
31
33
2
45
7
24
43
8
21
35
23
44
49
46
1
32
37
10
9
48
22
26
3
34
47
5
25

Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures, results and live scores for matchday 2

136 1 minute read


Liverpool claimed a thrilling win over Bournemouth despite Alexis Mac Allister’s red card, while Brighton thrashed Wolves and Brentford won the west London derby against Fulham.

The Seagulls sit top of the Premier League table at this early stage, albeit that could all change as the weekend develops.


Source link

136 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Ruthless Australia dismantle India to gear up for Ashes with World Test Championship win

Ruthless Australia dismantle India to gear up for Ashes with World Test Championship win

Soccer24

SuperSport CEO responds to Rusike transfer reports

Chelsea transfer rumours: Victor Osimhen identified as top target, Moises Caicedo enquiry, Mount to Man United

Chelsea transfer rumours: Victor Osimhen identified as top target, Moises Caicedo enquiry, Mount to Man United

‘Scarily talented England can win Women’s World Cup despite injuries,’ says Euro 2022 champion Demi Stokes

‘Scarily talented England can win Women’s World Cup despite injuries,’ says Euro 2022 champion Demi Stokes

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo