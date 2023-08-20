Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures, results and live scores for matchday 2

Liverpool claimed a thrilling win over Bournemouth despite Alexis Mac Allister’s red card, while Brighton thrashed Wolves and Brentford won the west London derby against Fulham.

The Seagulls sit top of the Premier League table at this early stage, albeit that could all change as the weekend develops.

Nottingham Forest fired a late winner past Sheffield United to get the weekend going before Saturday afternoon’s trio of clashes.

Tottenham then beat Manchester United in an encouraging display before Manchester City beat Newcastle on Saturday night thanks to a goal from Julian Alvarez.

West Ham versus Chelsea is the pick of the action on Sunday afternoon.

Monday night pits Arsenal against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park as the Gunners look to improve on last week.

