16
50
43
35
18
40
24
49
31
48
44
10
47
26
14
13
1
4
25
38
32
8
7
46
11
9
33
20
34
37
2
29
22
23
45
5
3
30
39
15
21

Premier League fail in bid to ban loan transfers between clubs under same ownership

148 Less than a minute


The vote finished 13-7, just one short of the threshold required to push through a motion


Source link

148 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Manchester United: Jurgen Klopp reaction to Carabao Cup exit goes viral

Manchester United: Jurgen Klopp reaction to Carabao Cup exit goes viral

Transfer news LIVE! Rice prefers £105m Arsenal move; Caicedo to Chelsea agreed; Maddison set for Spurs medical

Transfer news LIVE! Rice prefers £105m Arsenal move; Caicedo to Chelsea agreed; Maddison set for Spurs medical

Proud Town boss Edwards felt Wanderers draw was a 'missed opportunity' for Luton

Proud Town boss Edwards felt Wanderers draw was a 'missed opportunity' for Luton

The Open: Brian Harman leads after superb second round as Tommy Fleetwood chases

The Open: Brian Harman leads after superb second round as Tommy Fleetwood chases

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo