5
20
50
46
37
14
38
2
10
34
3
16
26
47
43
11
33
44
21
4
31
24
48
30
39
18
45
23
8
35
25
9
13
40
22
32
15
7
49
1
29

Loris Karius could exorcise Champions League demons as Newcastle suffer selection crisis

138 Less than a minute


Third-choice goalkeeper could play his first match in the competition since a nightmare 2018 final with Liverpool


Source link

138 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

What time is Bobby Charlton’s funeral? When it starts, Manchester procession route and arrangements explained

What time is Bobby Charlton’s funeral? When it starts, Manchester procession route and arrangements explained

F1 takes step closer to 11th team as Michael Andretti’s bid earns FIA approval

F1 takes step closer to 11th team as Michael Andretti’s bid earns FIA approval

Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Man City XI vs Tottenham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

Man City XI vs Tottenham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo