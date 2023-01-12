Producer Fantan attacks Winky D; says he exploited young artists for his political project

CONTROVERSIAL disk jockey, Arnold Kamudyariwa, popularly known as Dj Fantan, has launched a scathing attack on Zimdancehall sensation Winky D for exploiting young artists in his latest project, Eureka Eureka.

Winky D, born Wallace Chirimuko, recently dropped an album that had tongues wagging following its strong connotations on social injustices and problems bedevilling the country.

Fantan, a producer, known for being a controversial character in the music industry, castigated Winky D, saying the gaffer had inherently tarnished the images of young artists featured on the album.

“I have been ignoring calls to comment about Winky D’s album. Yes I was excited to hear about the project. I was happy to see other artists featuring for once on his projects,” Fantan said.

“This time he included other artists, which was a dream come true for all of us. People wanted to see the music baton being passed from one generation to another and to see two generations combining.

“But as an elder in the music industry, when you do certain projects you must enlighten the youths you engage that you are being funded and you are recording a political album so that they make informed decisions on whether to feature or not,” claimed Fantan.

According to Fantan, the artists who featured on Eureka Eureka are lamenting over loss of corporate opportunities due to the nature of the project they helped to bring to life.

“As someone who groomed some of the youths on that album, I am pained to see them cry foul behind the scenes, saying they were thrown under the bus by Winky D.

“They are saying right now Winky D is in Dubai for holidays with his family whilst back home companies no longer want to associate with them because they do not want their brands associated with politics of any nature,” said the Chillspot boss.

“As elders, it’s our job to groom the budding talent. It’s cruel for an elder to manipulate and abuse the trust bestowed upon you by the youth for personal gains.”

Winky D has been the topic over the past two weeks after he released his album.

Some activists even demanded that the musician be barred from performing locally.