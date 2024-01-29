Producer KJ Conteh Drops ‘Something New’ – American-Congolese artist KJ Conteh, has offered fans his first music of the year. Teaming up with SYD and DB Bantino for an entrancing new single “Something New”.

The song, recorded in Los Angeles, was released via Kabaya Recordings.

Conteh has seamlessly blended his cultural roots with the soulful sounds of R&B, creating a musical tapestry that reflects his diverse experiences. The American-born artist embarked on a transformative journey from The United States to Congo at a tender age, before returning to The States.

His multicultural background has played a pivotal role in his assimilation into

American culture. Fostering a deep love for music that has shaped his artistic identity. “Something New” is an Alternative song that Conteh has crafted. This, in a manner that the listener can feel an attachment to the tune. He enlisted multi hyphenate creator and hitmaker SYD and DB Bantino to add their enchanting vocals to the breezy single.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the single, KJ said: “In today’s world everyone is trying to follow a trend, follow the same sound, everything just feels like it sounds the same. I don’t want to just create music just to create it, I want people to listen to my music and feel something. I’m taking influences from sounds around the world and creating my own sound, something new.”

KJ Conteh is famous for his production catalogue which includes Snoop Dogg’s “Kush Ups” featuring Wiz Khalifa, “Bron & Bronny” by Snoop Dogg & Corde 77, “Happy New Year” by 50 Cent, “La La La (Remix)” by Snoop Dogg, “Dreamwork” by AKA & Yanga, “Best Friend” by DAZ & Snoop Dogg, “Up To Something” by DA Les, and more.

About KJ Conteh

KJ Conteh is an American-born Congolese/ Gambian producer born in Los Angeles CA. His father Alieu Conteh is Gambian. His mother Brigitte Conteh is Congolese. They relocated back to The Congo when KJ was only a year old. KJ grew up in The Congo until 1993 when they left and relocated to Belgium. The move was due to a Civil revolution against the government. He lived in Belgium from 1993-1998 and moved to South Africa in 1998.

Growing up in so many different places inspired KJ’s sound. He relocated back to his place of birth Los Angeles CA to pursue his music career.

KJ’s first big Single was “HAPPY NEW YEAR” by 50 Cent, followed by Snoop Dogg’s “LA Here’s 2 U” ft Kurupt and Daz. He went on to Produce Snoop Single “Kush Ups ft. Wiz Khalifa.

Going back home to South Africa he linked with mega super star AKA where he produced AKA’s biggest hit ‘Dreamwork’, and In 2019, the hit single was certified 5× Diamond. This, making the rapper the first South African artist to reach the Diamond status.

KJ has worked on Production for artists like 50cent, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Syd, Rob Stone, Cordell Broadus, Kurupt, Daz Dillinger, T.I., Drake, Xzibit, Slim tha Mobster, Rich Boy, Roscoe from DPGC, Wash, WC (West Coast Connection), Jelly Roll, Sly “Jordan” Pyper, Crooked I, Latoya Williams, Spectacular from Pretty Ricky, Compton Menace, Iman Europe, October London and many more.

