Trump’s Bond Set for $200K in Georgia RICO Case

A bond of $200,000 has been set for Former President Donald Trump in a Georgia RICO indictment that also charges 18 of his business associates. According to The New York Times, Trump and the defendants must pay a cash bond upon booking in Atlanta.

As a condition of his bond, Trump cannot violate state or federal laws or communicate with his co-defendants individually. All conversations with others charged must come through legal representatives. In addition, if he was told not to intimidate witnesses or co-defendants. Additional orders included “make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against the community or to any property in the community,” which includes “posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media.”

The co-defendants have only to supply 10 percent of the bail amount, which may be complicated for former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani due to his money being tied in other legal affairs.

President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants will be booked into Fulton County Jail. According to WBSTV, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said the 19 charged will have until Aug. 25 to turn themselves in.

In addition to Trump, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, and more will be booked at the jail on Rice Street. That includes Trevian Kutti, who once was a publicist for R. Kelly and Kanye West. All charged party members will be fingerprinted and have a mugshot.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump received his fourth indictment, a RICO charge, in the state of Georgia for attempting to overturn election results in the state to stay in power. Trump, his advisors, and staff are accused of organizing a “criminal enterprise” against official election results. A grand jury handed down the indictment.

A new 100-page indictment names Trump and 18 others as charged with lying to Georgia legislature and state officials, creating a fake pro-Trump slate for the Electoral College, harassing election workers, engaging in a cover-up, and four more crimes. There are officially 41 counts. Of those indicted are Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, and Kenneth Chesebro.

The leading charge against Trump was issued under the RICO law, short for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, originally set to target the mafia and organized crime. The RICO law has been notable throughout Hip-Hop, specifically regarding the YSL chase involving Young Thug. The charges against Trump and Thugger were both brought forth by Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis.

Trump and his co-defendants now have until Aug. 25 to surrender to Fulton County, GA. “We look forward to a detailed review of this indictment, which is undoubtedly just as flawed and unconstitutional as this entire process has been,” Trump’s legal team said in response.

According to The New York Times, once Trump is arraigned, a judge will be assigned who will schedule the trial.

Returning to Truth Social, his Twitter/X alternative, Trump blasted the charges by issuing, “So, the Witch Hunt continues!” Trump also attacked Willis, writing she is an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, ‘I will get Trump.’”





