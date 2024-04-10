32
38
8
3
48
26
39
20
23
25
18
4
43
14
2
34
5
1
35
11
40
46
9
29
37
30
15
16
33
10
31
49
13
24
22
44

PSG vs Barcelona lineups: Starting XIs, confirmed team news and injuries

145 Less than a minute


Frenkie de Jong back for Barcelona as PSG make surprise selection


Source link

145 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Boring or Borthball 2.0? What this squad tells us about the new England

Boring or Borthball 2.0? What this squad tells us about the new England

Women’s Ashes 2023: Tammy Beaumont hits superb century as England fight back against Australia

Women’s Ashes 2023: Tammy Beaumont hits superb century as England fight back against Australia

Why Tottenham hope Ange Postecoglou can be their new Mauricio Pochettino

Why Tottenham hope Ange Postecoglou can be their new Mauricio Pochettino

Man City slapped with FA charge for furious reaction to Tottenham controversy

Man City slapped with FA charge for furious reaction to Tottenham controversy

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo