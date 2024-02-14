PSG vs Real Sociedad LIVE! Champions League last-16 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Luis Enrique’s side are 11 points clear at the top of League 1, but it is their run in European that will define the season, and potentially the security of the Spaniard’s job. PSG have have been knocked out at the last-16 stage of the Champions League in five of the past seven years and this could be Kylian Mbappe’s last chance to drag the club over the line. The Frenchman had a big early chance at the Parc des Princes, but saw his effort saved and has struggled to get involved since.