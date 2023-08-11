Radio Hall of Fame Music Veteran, Benjy Mudie, Unpacks 50 Years of SA Music Industry ‘From The Hip,’ On New Podcast Series!

Music industry veteran, Benjy Mudie, who was officially inducted into the South African Radio Hall of Fame in November 2022, now enters a new era of podcasting with his exciting series covering the A,B,C’s and WTF’s of what makes the music world go round, aptly titled, ‘From the Hip‘.

From interviews with leading artists, songwriters, publishers, radio DJs, label insiders, and producers, to exciting behind the scene stories arising from almost 50 years in the music industry. The podcast promises humour, a touch of irreverence and a sprinkle of controversial spice, in short – no holds barred! Benjy offers his listeners a backstage pass to the South African music industry like never before.

The concerts, the parties, the politics, the hedonism, the highs and lows of a headlong career unpacked straight from the horse’s mouth! Along the way, Benjy also passes on advice regarding the intricacies of charting the stormy and ever-changing landscape of the modern music business.

Be sure to catch Benjy’s fabulous and informative podcasts covering Special Stars – Mango Groove, with John Leyden and Claire Johnston reminiscing the band’s phenomenal success in the early nineties as they explore the bands beginnings, the recording of an iconic multi-platinum-selling first album, high-profile international tours, memorable videos, and the pressures of being one of the most successful South African pop bands of all time.

Also catch Benjy sitting down with 80’s stars, MarcAlex (Marc and Alex Ranseli) who catapulted to the top of the charts with their brand of infectious danceable soul, becoming the only South African artists to have ever achieved two Number One hits in a year!

Follow From the Hip podcast to get the low down on South African Music History uncensored – NOBODY in South Africa can tell it like the legend that is Benjy Mudie!

Catch FROM THE HIP with Benjy Mudie on the following Links

From The Hip

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

IHeart

Google

Overcast

Radio Public