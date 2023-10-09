Christian Eriksen opens up on key advice Rasmus Hojlund took from him as Man United newboy hits form

The midfielder, 31, has opened up on the regular advice he gives the 20-year-old striker, including where he should live in the city.

Eriksen told Danish outlet Ekstrabladet: “He is very mature in his approach.

“Of course, he sometimes says some things that are… youth things! But he has his head in the right place.

“No exactly, [I didn’t say stuff like that]! I don’t even think those words existed.”

He continued: “We’ve been out to eat, he’s been over at my house, and we see each other every day at the club.

“He doesn’t need to be put in his place. I have given him my advice, and he has chosen to live close to the stadium and the training ground, so he has listened there…”

Hojlund has begun to impress in recent weeks after a slow start to his career at United.

With a first Old Trafford goal bagged in the Champions League, the £72million summer signing has been rated as a “wise” signing by his fellow countryman.

Eriksen stated: “I think Rasmus has been a wise purchase. He’s a guy who fits into the squad, fits into the way of playing, understands the coach’s ideas, and he’s a good guy who works hard.”