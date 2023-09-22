‘Real Housewives’ Stars Who Have Been Arrested

Porsha Williams faced several arrests in 2020, starting in July when she joined protesters outside a home owned by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and showed support for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot and killed by three police officers in March 2020.

She was arrested again in August while attending a peaceful protest in Louisville, Ky., for racial justice in the U.S. Love & Hip Hop: New York star Yandy Smith-Harris was also present in the event.

In October 2020, she turned herself over to the Fulton County Sheriff, where she was booked on a battery misdemeanor charge following a heated argument between her and her The Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Kenya Moore.

Before the year ended, Williams was held in custody again when she participated in a march to seek justice for Taylor.

“We came back to Kentucky to fight for justice for Breonna Taylor, and I am even more upset than the first time because we’ve already done this,” she said in an episode’s confessional. “We’ve already made her name trend again, and [Kentucky Attorney General] Daniel Cameron still hasn’t done anything.”