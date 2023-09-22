33
35
14
21
44
24
2
22
15
50
8
7
20
26
45
48
10
9
18
40
31
46
37
39
25
32
23
11
13
4
29
43
38
5
1
3
47
30
34
16
49

‘Real Housewives’ Stars Who Have Been Arrested

141 1 minute read

Porsha Williams faced several arrests in 2020, starting in July when she joined protesters outside a home owned by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and showed support for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot and killed by three police officers in March 2020.

She was arrested again in August while attending a peaceful protest in Louisville, Ky., for racial justice in the U.S. Love & Hip Hop: New York star Yandy Smith-Harris was also present in the event.

In October 2020, she turned herself over to the Fulton County Sheriff, where she was booked on a battery misdemeanor charge following a heated argument between her and her The Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Kenya Moore.

Before the year ended, Williams was held in custody again when she participated in a march to seek justice for Taylor.

“We came back to Kentucky to fight for justice for Breonna Taylor, and I am even more upset than the first time because we’ve already done this,” she said in an episode’s confessional. “We’ve already made her name trend again, and [Kentucky Attorney General] Daniel Cameron still hasn’t done anything.”


Source link

141 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Travis Scott Releases “K-POP” Single and Video Feat. Bad Bunny & The Weeknd

Travis Scott Releases “K-POP” Single and Video Feat. Bad Bunny & The Weeknd

R&B Temptress Kiana Ledé Releases New Album ‘Grudges’

R&B Temptress Kiana Ledé Releases New Album ‘Grudges’

Drake Gives Fan a Birkin Bag During ‘IAAB’ Tour Stop in L.A.

Drake Gives Fan a Birkin Bag During ‘IAAB’ Tour Stop in L.A.

WCoZ Masvingo commemorates International Women’s Day – Tell Zimbabwe

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo