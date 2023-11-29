Tina Knowles Slams Critics of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Premiere Look as ‘Hate and Jealousy’

Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mom, is coming to the singer’s defense after haters were critical of her complexion in a picture from the Renaissance film premiere.

Beyoncé was photographed in a stunning head-to-toe silver look, which Versace created. Some pockets of the Internet questioned Queen Bey’s skin tone, accusing her of skin bleaching and attempting to be lighter in complexion or white.

“How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy. Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown,” Knowles wrote. “ALIEN Superstar duh! What’s really sad is that a white woman had the audacity to reach out to Neal Beyonces hairstylist she was from TMZ to say that the fans are saying that she wants to be white and she wanted to get a statement about it from Neal. Well that made, my blood boil , that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness.”

You can see Knowles‘s full message below.

Beyoncé continued the silver trend of the Renaissance tour at the premiere of her movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce. Hitting the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, Mrs. Carter had silver hair.

According to Billboard, Beyoncé didn’t walk the red carpet but attended the screening with her family.

Beyoncé’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, shared a photo of the stunning singer on Instagram. Beyoncé was then celebrated for Donatella Versace for the picture in which she wore a Versace dress.

“@beyonce, you are a vision in Versace. You are unique,” Versace wrote. “One of one, the number one, the only one!!! I can’t wait to see the Renaissance tour movie”

You can see the message below.





