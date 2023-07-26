Real Madrid vs Man Utd live stream: How can I watch pre-season friendly on TV in UK today?

Houston, Texas hosts a match-up between what are widely considered to be the globe’s biggest football clubs – albeit while both are hoping for better in the coming season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real have downed AC Milan in their own game of the summer so far as they bed in new signing Jude Bellingham ahead of a quest to reclaim their Champions League and LaLiga crowns.

United’s first-team have defeated Arsenal after a mix of senior and youth players dispatched Leeds and Lyon.

This promises to be a key acid test of both teams’ preparedness for the new season while they target key signings in attack to complete their squads.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Man Utd

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will be televised live on MUTV with kick-off at 1.30am BST in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.