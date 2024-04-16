1
33
14
39
37
15
9
20
8
43
18
10
31
38
16
46
24
23
48
3
34
32
11
4
40
2
44
49
29
13
22
35
30
25
26
5

Real Madrid XI vs Man City: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Champions League

132 Less than a minute


LaLiga leaders return to the Etihad Stadium for the first time since 4-0 defeat last year


Source link

132 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Australian Open is Djokovic’s lion’s den

Australian Open is Djokovic’s lion’s den

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023: Start time, grid positions, weather forecast and how to watch on TV

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023: Start time, grid positions, weather forecast and how to watch on TV

Joe Lewis charged with insider trading: What does it mean for Tottenham?

Joe Lewis charged with insider trading: What does it mean for Tottenham?

Emma Raducanu pulls out of second exhibition match ahead of Australian Open

Emma Raducanu pulls out of second exhibition match ahead of Australian Open

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo