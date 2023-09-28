Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE! Opening ceremony updates as Friday pairings are revealed

The greatest show in golf is upon us once again as Team Europe and the USA lock horns for the 44th time at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. Zach Johnson’s Americans head to Italy full of confidence after their record 19-9 thrashing at Whistling Straits two years ago, though their record on this continent leaves a lot to be desired to say the least.

Indeed, you need to go all the way back to 1993 at The Belfry for the last time that Europe were defeated on home soil, with six failures since then from the USA including their 2018 loss at Le Golf National in France. Luke Donald’s hosts have grown in belief and now boast three of the world’s top four players plus an exciting clutch of rookies including a so-called “generational talent” in Ludvig Aberg.

Final practice has been taking place on Thursday, with Viktor Hovland creating huge buzz by holing his tee shot for an amazing albatross at the par-four fifth. The opening ceremony is coming up with performances from the likes of Tom Grennan, followed by the captains’ press conferences and those all-important pairings and tee times for day one. Follow the Ryder Cup latest with Standard Sport’s live blog below!