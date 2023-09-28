Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE! Opening ceremony updates as Friday pairings are revealed

The greatest show in golf is upon us once again as Team Europe and the USA lock horns for the 44th time at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. Zach Johnson’s Americans head to Italy full of confidence after their record 19-9 thrashing at Whistling Straits two years ago, though their record on this continent leaves a lot to be desired to say the least.
Indeed, you need to go all the way back to 1993 at The Belfry for the last time that Europe were defeated on home soil, with six failures since then from the USA including their 2018 loss at Le Golf National in France. Luke Donald’s hosts have grown in belief and now boast three of the world’s top four players plus an exciting clutch of rookies including a so-called “generational talent” in Ludvig Aberg.
Final practice has been taking place on Thursday, with Viktor Hovland creating huge buzz by holing his tee shot for an amazing albatross at the par-four fifth. The opening ceremony is coming up with performances from the likes of Tom Grennan, followed by the captains’ press conferences and those all-important pairings and tee times for day one. Follow the Ryder Cup latest with Standard Sport’s live blog below!
Live updates
Max Homa and Brian Harman vs Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg
Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns vs Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton
Foursome pairings announced
Here we go with the pairings for match one…
A rousing speech from Donald as he also lauds his vice-captains and then introduces his team, who are given a rousing reception from a partisan home crowd – the loudest cheers reserved for Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, of course.
Confirmation of Friday’s foursome pairings are on the way.
Standard Sport’s Matt Majendie at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
There’s no shortage of celebrities cheering on Team Europe this week.
Perhaps the most notable is Novak Djokovic, currently smiling and cheering from his seat.
Alongside him is Italian Matteo Berrettini, whose girlfriend Melissa Satta is the host of this opening ceremony.
Luke Donald speech
Donald hails what he calls the biggest moment of his golfing career.
He also praises Europe’s junior Ryder Cup team, who ended a run of six straight defeats earlier today with a record 11-point victory in Rome.
Europe won 20 ½ to 9 ½ in a dominant display.
Donald also urges the fans to make this the loudest Ryder Cup in history, but also calls for the spirit of fair play to be respected throughout.
There is going to be some atmosphere over the next three days, judging by that reaction.
Johnson finishes by introducing his USA team player by player and inviting an ovation for his experienced vice-captains.
A rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner follows.
Now it’s Luke Donald’s turn…
Zach Johnson speech
A nice speech from Zach Johnson that begins with him talking of the positive impact that so many Italians have had on life in the United States.
He says: “Italy has given so much to America and, this week, in a small way, we hope America can give something back to Italy.”
Johnson also talks of his own history at the Ryder Cup and says he learned more about his individual game there than in any other competition.
There are thanks to local organisers and kind words for opposite number Luke Donald, with whom he came up on tour.
“Don’t let his classy demeanour fool you,” Johnson says. “I know he is a fierce competitor.”
Standard Sport’s Matt Majendie at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
Quite amusing that US captain Zach Johnson’s opening speech is getting drowned out by an Italian air force flyover and an outbreak of “Ole, ole, ole” from the European supporters immediately afterwards.
