9
23
33
35
29
11
45
5
22
48
40
15
24
8
7
2
4
34
3
14
13
47
38
10
31
26
32
21
1
16
20
39
46
30
25
50
18
44
43
49
37

Every Europe and US star marked out of 10

136 3 minutes read

Europe regained the Ryder Cup after a nail-biting final day at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

Led by the venerable Luke Donald, they survived a late fightback from the United States to exorcise their demons from the record 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits two years ago.

Here are i‘s chief sports correspondent Kevin Garside‘s ratings for both sets of players.

Europe Ryder Cup player ratings 2023

Related Article

John Rahm 9/10

The half point claimed on Friday at the last was repeated against Scottie Scheffler in the singles. When Europe most needed him, he delivered.

Viktor Hovland 9/10

One of only two players to contest all five sessions. Put the first point of Sunday on the board for Europe. Led from the front all week.

Rory McIlroy 9/10

Played all five sessions, returning four points, the most of any European. Cried on Sunday at Whistling Straits. The tears here were all joy.

Tyrrell Hatton 8/10

Sensational partner for Jon Rahm in the fourballs. Energised the European team all week and closed out Open champion Brian Harman in the singles.

Justin Rose 7/10

Managed rookie Robert MacIntyre in both fourball sessions winning one and drawing the other. Still not won a singles match since 2012.

Matt Fitzpatrick 6/10

Fitzpatrick earned his first point in three Ryder Cups in Friday’s foursomes, but missed a putt to win the Ryder Cup at the 18th handing the point to Max Homa.

Ludvig Aberg 7/10

Sensational alongside Viktor Hovland, with whom he posted the record-winning margin in foursomes 9&7 on Saturday. Ran out of steam thereafter.

Sepp Straka 6/10

Gained a point with Shane Lowry in Friday’s opening blitz but could not repeat it on Saturday. Did not live up to his billing.

Shane Lowry 7/10

Featured twice before the singles, winning one and losing the other. A low impact event for him until he fought back from 3 down to tie Spieth in the singles.

Tommy Fleetwood 8/10

Never lets you down. Won both his foursomes matches and delivered the point that guaranteed the Ryder Cup for Europe.

Nicolai Hojgaard 5/10

The only player not to win a match. Found the rookie going tough, struggling for consistency and overwhelmed by the scale of the event.

Robert MacIntyre 7/10

Overcame a nervous start to deliver one and a half points in his two fourball matches and beat US Open champion Wyndham Clark in the singles.

US Ryder Cup ratings 2023

Related Article

Sergio Garcia: ‘I asked to play the Ryder Cup after LIV merger but was told I had no chance’

Scottie Scheffler 6/10

Didn’t have his best. Cried after the record foursomes hammering on Saturday morning and failed to close out his singles match against Rahm.

Collin Morikawa 6/10

Roused himself brilliantly in the only session won by the United States in the Saturday fourballs. Could not repeat it on Sunday against Hovland.

Patrick Cantlay 8/10

One of the few Americans to come out of this with any credit, winning vital points on Saturday and Sunday to give his team hope.

Max Homa 9/10

Rose to the occasion, galvanising the United States response. Attacked every pin and holed putts from everywhere. Never gave up.

Sam Burns 7/10

Flattened in the first match of Friday but bounced back well and pushed McIlroy all the way to the 17th green on Sunday.

Brian Harman 6/10

Left his bow and arrow at home. The hunter gatherer from Georgia never came close to repeating the form he showed to win The Open.

Brooks Koepka 6/10

Overlooked on Friday morning and part of that record defeat alongside Scheffler, but was way too much for Aberg in the singles.

Justin Thomas 7/10

Picked for his Ryder Cup record. Showed some guts alongside falter partner Jordan Spieth. Played four, won two, lost two.

Jordan Spieth 4/10

Out of form and never looked like making a different as a captain’s pick. Had one good afternoon alongside Thomas.

Xander Schauffele 4/10

Another who underwhelmed. Apart from taking sweets off rookie Hojgaard, it was a week best forgotten.

Rickie Fowler 3/10

Played twice, lost twice. Was supposed to be the glue binding the American team but couldn’t hold himself together.

Wyndham Clark 4/10

Best player in the world? Couldn’t lay a glove on MacIntyre. The Ryder Cup taught him how far from the top of the mountain he is.


Source link

136 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Chelsea FC vs Brighton LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea FC vs Brighton LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Hatters CEO won’t ever forget ‘grotesque’ 30-point deduction but feels FA might have picked on the right team in Luton

Hatters CEO won’t ever forget ‘grotesque’ 30-point deduction but feels FA might have picked on the right team in Luton

How Tottenham’s Harry Kane decision could spark transfer explosion impacting Chelsea and Man Utd

How Tottenham’s Harry Kane decision could spark transfer explosion impacting Chelsea and Man Utd

Soccer24

Khama Billiat injury update – Soccer24

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo