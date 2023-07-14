Transfer news LIVE! Man Utd sign Onana; fresh Rice to Arsenal delay; Chelsea suffer major Caicedo blow

Arsenal have signed one new player today but are still, remarkably, yet to send the final paperwork to land Declan Rice. The latest reports suggest the Gunners will struggle to deliver their British record transfer today but there is still optimism at seeing through this latest delay. Earlier on, Arsenal confirmed the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax.
Over at Chelsea, there are fresh fears that Liverpool could swoop in and disrupt their bid for Moises Caicedo. Talks continue with Brighton over a £100million deal while the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Rayan Cherki are key targets for Mauricio Pochettino, who is set to sanction Romelu Lukaku’s exit to Inter Milan.
Manchester United have agreed a £43m deal to sign Andre Onana while Tottenham appear to have held off interest in Harry Kane. They are keen on a new defender amid interest in Edmond Tapsoba and Levi Colwill. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!
Man United to sign Andre Onana
Manchester United have made a breakthrough in talks to sign Andre Onana!
La Gazzetta dello Sport report on a deal being struck over the goalkeeper’s transfer with Inter Milan, with the fee set at an initial £43m plus add-ons.
An announcement is expected tomorrow.
Chelsea set to let Romelu Lukaku go
Romelu Lukaku could once again be an Inter Milan player by Monday.
Reports in Italy say the funds raised from Andre Onana’s move to Manchester United will allow the Nerazzurri to snap up Lukaku.
Talks in Chelsea have led to a likely breakthrough in the region of £30m.
Ipswich eye Arsenal man
Ipswich are hoping to do a deal for Arsenal defender Auston Trusty.
The former Colorado Rapids man spent last season on loan at Birmingham and impressed in the Championship.
Mikel Arteta is currently running the rule over Trusty in pre-season and he appeared in the draw with Nurnberg yesterday.
East Anglian Daily Times note Ipswich’s interest following reports of Rangers and clubs in the Netherlands keeping an eye on him.
Chelsea at risk of missing out on Matheus Franca
Crystal Palace hope to have a trump card in the battle with Chelsea over Matheus Franca.
Flamengo are ready to cash in on the £22m-rated teenager and Spanish newspaper AS claims Palace shareholder John Textor has good contacts with the Brazilian club.
Real Madrid and Newcastle are also said to be in the race.
Levi Colwill staying put at Chelsea
Levi Colwill will not sign for Liverpool or Tottenham this summer.
Spurs have emerged as holding an interest in the Chelsea youngster in their pursuit of a new defender.
But transfer journalist Dean Jones has reiterated that Colwill will have a first-team role at Chelsea next season with a new contract offer on the way.
Jurrien Timber outlines where he’ll fit in at Arsenal
New Arsenal player Jurrien Timber is ready to fill in a number of roles for Mikel Arteta.
Timber is thought to be seen as a right-back by the Gunners, while also capable of playing in central defence.
“I think that I’m lucky to say that I can play as a central defender, as a right full-back, sometimes even in midfield,” he said.
“So I think that’s a good thing and I need to keep that.
“I just like the way Arsenal play, is a bit similar to Ajax’s style and I like to play from the back. I can see a lot of similarities, especially in the way Arsenal and Ajax want to play.”
PSG emerge as Harry Kane contenders
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make a fresh swoop for Harry Kane.
Bayern Munich have so far come up short in satisfying Tottenham’s demands for the striker, but the Independent say Kane has shown a willingness to move abroad during talks.
That has alerted PSG, who want to pair the England star with Kylian Mbappe.
A new striker is high on their list with moves for Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani yet to develop.
Saudi side tried to buy FIVE Chelsea players
Saudi Arabian officials blocked a supposed deal between Al-Hilal and Chelsea to sign FIVE players from the west Londoners.
A report in the New York Times claims that valuations for transfers have come back much higher than expected since four Saudi clubs were taken over by the government’s Public Investment Fund.
That led to the plug being pulled on certain transfers.
The identity of the Chelsea quintet has not been revealed but Kalidou Koulibaly did sign for £25m earlier this summer.
Breaking news! Hugo Lloris set to leave Spurs
Tottenham have given a clear indication that Hugo Lloris will leave this summer.
The goalkeeper has been left out of their pre-season tour squad, with a club statement saying he will “explore prospective transfer opportunities”.
Tanguy Ndombele, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are all on the plane despite being linked with moves away.
Mikel Arteta uncertain over Folarin Balogun future
Folarin Balogun’s future is still not being guaranteed by Arsenal after his subpar outing in pre-season.
The striker missed two huge opportunities to seal a friendly win in Nurnberg as the Gunners were held to a draw by the second-tier German side.
And Mikel Arteta has refused to confirm that Balogun will get the first-team chance he so desires, amid talk of a £50m exit.
Arteta said: “Well this is what he has been doing and that’s why we gave him the minutes that he deserves to show what he can do.
“He’s just staying here with us at the moment and we will see what happens.”
