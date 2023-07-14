5
10
23
20
34
7
29
24
37
44
46
49
31
22
50
45
2
25
18
14
13
35
47
38
33
8
32
39
16
3
15
40
4
28
26
48
9
30
1
21
11
43

Transfer news LIVE! Man Utd sign Onana; fresh Rice to Arsenal delay; Chelsea suffer major Caicedo blow

138 4 minutes read


Arsenal have signed one new player today but are still, remarkably, yet to send the final paperwork to land Declan Rice. The latest reports suggest the Gunners will struggle to deliver their British record transfer today but there is still optimism at seeing through this latest delay. Earlier on, Arsenal confirmed the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

Over at Chelsea, there are fresh fears that Liverpool could swoop in and disrupt their bid for Moises Caicedo. Talks continue with Brighton over a £100million deal while the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Rayan Cherki are key targets for Mauricio Pochettino, who is set to sanction Romelu Lukaku’s exit to Inter Milan.


Source link

138 4 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Indian Spinners Destroy England Again

NBA All-Star Game Live Stream Reddit 2021 Online

Man Utd agree £60m deal with Chelsea as Blues continue summer sale

Man Utd agree £60m deal with Chelsea as Blues continue summer sale

Full order of play for Monday, start time and how to watch in UK

Full order of play for Monday, start time and how to watch in UK

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo