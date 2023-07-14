Transfer news LIVE! Man Utd sign Onana; fresh Rice to Arsenal delay; Chelsea suffer major Caicedo blow

Arsenal have signed one new player today but are still, remarkably, yet to send the final paperwork to land Declan Rice. The latest reports suggest the Gunners will struggle to deliver their British record transfer today but there is still optimism at seeing through this latest delay. Earlier on, Arsenal confirmed the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

Over at Chelsea, there are fresh fears that Liverpool could swoop in and disrupt their bid for Moises Caicedo. Talks continue with Brighton over a £100million deal while the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Rayan Cherki are key targets for Mauricio Pochettino, who is set to sanction Romelu Lukaku’s exit to Inter Milan.

Manchester United have agreed a £43m deal to sign Andre Onana while Tottenham appear to have held off interest in Harry Kane. They are keen on a new defender amid interest in Edmond Tapsoba and Levi Colwill. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!