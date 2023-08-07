Liverpool vs Darmstadt LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool are set for their final pre-season friendly of the summer this evening when they take on German side Darmstadt at Preston North End’s Deepdale. The Reds have overhauled their midfield during the transfer window and have let some key members of Jurgen Klopp’s depart, making this something of a new era for the club.

Still, and while it would be foolish to draw too many definitive conclusions from pre-season, some of the defensive frailties that proved so costly last season were still evident in their eventual defeat to Bayern Munich last week. Though this is a team packed with goals, the backline remains an issue for the long campaign ahead.

With Chelsea’s visit to Anfield only days away now, Klopp is expected to name a strong team for the final run-out of the summer. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!