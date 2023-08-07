Ryder Cup 2023: Team Europe latest qualification standings as Robert Macintyre joins Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy

T ime is running out for those looking to push their case for a spot on the Ryder Cup team in Rome.

Team Europe get their chance to win the trophy back in September, when they welcome the American side to Italy. The return to home comforts is a welcome one – it’s now 30 years since the United States last came to Europe and won.

Jon Rahm will be a key component of that team, though his form has slowed down somewhat since he won the Masters, becoming the fourth Spanish player to put on the Green Jacket. Rory McIlroy unsurprisingly features high up the rankings, even if his wait to end the major drought goes on, while Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood all look certain to make the team.

Robert MacIntyre pushed McIlroy all the way at the Scottish Open earlier this summer and while it was not enough for a win in front of his home fans, it moved him up into an automatic qualifying position in the European standings.

Luke Donald will have six captain’s picks later this year when deciding his European team, double the amount Padraig Harrington had in Wisconsin, after the new qualification process was confirmed.

Qualification for Team Europe began at the BMW PGA Championship in September last year, and will run through to September 3 this year. The top three on the European Points List will be earn their spots on the team, as will the top three on the World Points List who have not already qualified through the European standings.

Here’s how the qualification process is looking for Team Europe…

European Points List

(Players in bold currently qualifying)

Position Player Points 1 Rory McIlroy 4033.50 2 Jon Rahm 3417.23 3 Robert MacIntyre 1743.57 4 Yannik Paul 1652.90 5 Adrian Meronk 1614.21 6 Tommy Fleetwood 1534.37 7 Victor Perez 1527.95 8 Rasmus Hojgaard 1516.86 9 Adrian Otaegui 1375.21 10 Shane Lowry 1290.23

World Points List

(Players in bold currently qualifying)

Position Player Points 1 Jon Rahm 388.57 2 Rory McIlroy 364.59 3 Viktor Hovland 265.75 4 Tyrrell Hatton 195.51 5 Tommy Fleetwood 158.33 6 Matt Fitzpatrick 152.83 7 Sepp Straka 141.82 8 Shane Lowry 105.21 9 Justin Rose 93.86 10 Robert MacIntyre 92.32

Standings correct as of August 7.