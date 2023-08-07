49
13
2
10
24
16
26
34
39
40
14
43
11
38
32
46
35
3
31
47
25
29
18
15
37
30
33
23
4
45
48
21
9
8
22
5
50
20
1
44
7

Ryder Cup 2023: Team Europe latest qualification standings as Robert Macintyre joins Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy

139 1 minute read


T

ime is running out for those looking to push their case for a spot on the Ryder Cup team in Rome.

Team Europe get their chance to win the trophy back in September, when they welcome the American side to Italy. The return to home comforts is a welcome one – it’s now 30 years since the United States last came to Europe and won.

Jon Rahm will be a key component of that team, though his form has slowed down somewhat since he won the Masters, becoming the fourth Spanish player to put on the Green Jacket. Rory McIlroy unsurprisingly features high up the rankings, even if his wait to end the major drought goes on, while Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood all look certain to make the team.


Source link

139 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Munetsi voted MOTM in Stade de Reims win

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Royal Ascot 2023: Horse racing tips, results, winners and full schedule today

Royal Ascot 2023: Horse racing tips, results, winners and full schedule today

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo