When is the Ryder Cup 2023? UK tee times, schedule, pairings, Rome weather forecast, venue, format, odds today

T hree of the most anticipated days in the sporting calendar are upon us as the 2023 Ryder Cup got underway this morning in Rome.

Team Europe have not tasted defeat on home soil for 30 years and are well on track to extend that run after a dream opening day.

The likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland all stepped up on Friday, as the Europeans first swept the opening foursomes session before increasingly their advantage further in the afternoon, as they lead 6½-1½ after the opening day.

The Americans have world number one Scottie Scheffler in their ranks and much was expected of them after their record win two years ago at Whistling Straits, but they did not win a single one of the eight matches to be played across the first two sessions.

When is the Ryder Cup 2023?

The action got underway early today, Friday, September 29, 2023, with the opening tee shot hit at 6:35am BST.

There will be two sessions on both Friday and Saturday, before the Ryder Cup comes to an end after 12 singles matches on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Team Europe have home advantage this week, with Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy hosting.

Marco Simone Golf & Country Club / AFP via Getty Images

How to watch Ryder Cup 2023

TV channel: All three days will be broadcast in their entirety across Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf. Live coverage begins at 6am BST on Friday and Saturday morning, with a 9am start on Sunday ahead of the singles matches.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the action via the SkyGo app.

Full format and schedule for Ryder Cup 2023

As ever, there will be two four-match sessions of foursomes and two four-match sessions of fourball, before all 12 players are involved on Sunday for the singles.

Luke Donald, as the home captain, decides which format kicks the action off and he has opted for foursomes, where partners hit alternate shots using the same ball.

The focus will then shift to the fourball matches, where players hit their own ball and the lowest score for each team on each hole is used.

A point is on offer in each match, with half a point going to each team should a match remain all square after 18 holes.

Luke Donald wants a quick European start in the foursomes on Friday morning / Getty Images

Friday September 29

Morning session

Match 1, 6:35am: Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton vs Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns – Europe win 4&3

Match 2, 6:50am: Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Aberg vs Max Homa/Brian Harman – Europe win 4&3

Match 3, 7:05am: Shane Lowry/Sepp Straka vs Collin Morikawa/Rickie Fowler – Europe win 2&1

Match 4, 7:20am: Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood vs Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay – Europe win 2&1

Afternoon session

Match 1, 11:25am: Viktor Hovland/Tyrrell Hatton vs Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth – Match halved

Match 2, 11:40am: Jon Rahm/Nicolai Hojgaard vs Scottie Scheffler/Brooks Koepka – Match halved

Match 3, 11:55am: Robert MacIntyre/Justin Rose vs Max Homa/Wyndham Clark – Match halved

Match 4, 12:10pm: Rory McIlroy/Matthew Fitzpatrick vs Collin Morikawa/Xander Schauffele – Europe win 5&3

Team Europe have not lost on ‘home’ soil for 30 years. / Getty Images

Saturday September 30

Morning session

Match 1, 6:35am: McIlroy & Fleetwood vs Spieth & Thomas

Match 2, 6:50am: Hovland & Aberg vs Scheffler & Koepka

Match 3, 7:05am: Lowry & Straka vs Homa & Harman

Match 4, 7:20am: Rahm & Hatton vs Cantlay & Schauffele

Afternoon session

Match 1, 11:25am: TBC

Match 2, 11:40am: TBC

Match 3, 11:55am: TBC

Match 4, 12:10pm: TBC

REUTERS

Sunday October 1

11:35am Singles match 1

11:47am Singles match 2

11:59am Singles match 3

12:11pm Singles match 4

12:23pm Singles match 5

12:35pm Singles match 6

12:47pm Singles match 7

12:59pm Singles match 8

1:11pm Singles match 9

1:23pm Singles match 10

1:35pm Singles match 11

1:47pm Singles match 12

Ryder Cup by numbers

Ryder Cup 2023 teams

*Captain’s pick

Team Europe: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, Sepp Straka*, Tommy Fleetwood*, Justin Rose*, Shane Lowry*, Nicolai Hojgaard*, Ludvig Aberg*

Team USA: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka*, Justin Thomas*, Jordan Spieth*, Collin Morikawa*, Rickie Fowler*, Sam Burns*

Ludvig Aberg is an exciting captain’s pick for Team Europe / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Ryder Cup 2023 weather forecast

It is set to be a hot week in Rome, with rain not expected to be a factor at any point during the three days of action.

Temperatures are likely to get up close to 30ºC by the afternoon on each day, with low winds of about 6mph.

Ryder Cup 2023 latest odds

Team Europe to win: 1/5

Team USA to win: 5/1

Draw: 16/1

Odds via Betfair. Subject to change.