SAFATA’s ‘Line Out’ Brings Riveting Musical Theater to Life

SAFATA (South African Film, Acting, and Theatre Academy), a prestigious higher education institution committed to fostering the art of film, acting, and theatre in South Africa, is delighted to unveil its highly anticipated musical theatre production, ‘Line Out‘. With its exceptional cast and enthralling narrative, ‘Line Out‘ promises to mesmerize audiences, making it an unmissable theatrical gem.

Under the guidance of the esteemed new Dean, Mr. Ferdinand W. Gernandt, SAFATA continues its mission of providing students with a world-class education and hands-on training in the entertainment industry. Mr. Gernandt brings with him a wealth of experience as an award-winning screenwriter, producer, director, and accomplished actor in both television and stage productions.

‘Line Out‘ tells a gripping tale set in the aftermath of dark and haunting murders, following the courageous journey of a young orphan aspiring to excel in the world of professional rugby. As he navigates the challenges and shadows of his family’s past, our talented performers will transport audiences through the power of music, song, and dance into a world where dreams collide with destiny.

Get ready to be mesmerized by the electrifying music in ‘Line Out‘, featuring songs created by an impressive lineup of local and international artists, including Kyle Grant Whiteside from ADAM, Megan C Carelse, Dihan Slabbert (hi-5), the late Fanie Fouche, Marlee vd Merwe (Actress on Getroud met Rugby), Ina Engelbrecht, Derek and Riana Nelson whose songs in this production will ignite your senses and transport you into a world of captivating melodies.

With musical direction and arrangements orchestrated by the renowned Machiel Roets, known for his brilliant work on the West End and acclaimed local productions like Liefling and Pretville, the music in ‘Line Out‘ promises to be a sensational auditory experience. Adding to the magic is the superb choreography by Kensiwe Tshabalala and the visionary touch of Ferdinand himself. The audience can brace themselves for an unforgettable musical journey that will leave them spellbound from the very first note.

Experience the mesmerizing world of SAFATA students as they take the stage in a captivating production that will ignite your imagination. The audience will witness the extraordinary blend of boundless creativity and unwavering dedication as these talented individuals showcase their talents.

‘Line Out‘ will run from August 12 to August 20 at the prestigious SAX Arena on John Vorster Drive in Irene, Pretoria. Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in an unforgettable evening of musical theatre magic. Stay tuned to SAFATA’s social media pages for further updates as they announce additional show dates, provide exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses, and share more exciting details about ‘Line Out’.

About SAFATA

The South African Film, Acting, and Theatre Academy (SAFATA) is a top-class tertiary institution committed to promoting the art of film, acting, and theatre in South Africa. With a team of experienced industry professionals as instructors, SAFATA provides students with a comprehensive, international curriculum and hands-on training that prepares them for successful careers in the field. SAFATA strives to nurture creativity, talent, and passion, creating a dynamic learning environment for aspiring artists.

