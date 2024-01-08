Prince’s Iconic ‘Purple Rain’ Set to Hit Broadway as a Musical

The legendary film Purple Rain, featuring the music of Prince, is set to take the stage as a musical, with Pulitzer finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins crafting the book.

Adapted from the screenplay of the 1984 film, the project will showcase Prince’s iconic music and lyrics, guided by director Lileana Blain-Cruz and producer Orin Wolf.

Purple Rain, the film that starred the renowned singer-songwriter, narrates the original tale of an emerging Minneapolis rock musician. While the movie gained immediate success, Prince’s soundtrack remains enduring, earning him Grammy and Academy Awards. The album, certified 13-times Platinum, includes classics like “When Doves Cry,” “The Beautiful Ones,” and the titular track. Prince’s influence transcends the film’s release, and his untimely death in 2016 marked a significant loss to the music world.

“It’s been almost 40 years since Prince’s legendary film, Purple Rain, took the world by storm and we can’t think of a more fitting tribute than to honor Prince and the Purple Rain legacy with this stage adaptation of the beloved story,” says NorthStar Group Chairman L Londell McMillan and Primary Wave Music Founder and CEO Larry Mestel in a joint statement. “We are thrilled with our Broadway partners and creative team, who are bringing a theatricality to the film’s original fictional story. We can’t wait for a new generation to discover Purple Rain and for lovers of the original film and album to experience its power once again, this time live.”

According to Playbill, details regarding the musical’s development timeline and casting remain undisclosed. However, the project’s website, PurpleRainBroadway.com, suggests a Broadway debut, emphasizing the anticipation surrounding this exciting adaptation. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, known for his contributions to Broadway, is set to deliver a fresh perspective, following his recent success with “The Skin of Our Teeth” and his ongoing Broadway debut with “Appropriate.”





