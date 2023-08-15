Jackson Colt Reimagines The Essence Of 80’s Rock With Spirited New Single & Lyric Video ‘Reckless Love’

Jackson Colt is the essence of 80’s Rock reimagined. Catchy chorus hooks, melodic riffs and shredding solos echo through from the Golden Era of the Guitar. Raised on “Old School Rock”, Jackson Colt combines a retro-retake with a modern fresh sound that booms through the ages for all target markets.

Their latest Single and Lyric Video ‘Reckless Love‘ is set for release on Friday 18 August and produced by seasoned musician and producer Dale Schnettler (from Prime Circle & The DrumJ Experience fame). This is a spirited song about loving somebody who you are not meant to be with.

‘Reckless Love‘ is perfect for fans of Classic Retro Rock with a fresh modern twist!

Watch the Lyric Video for ‘Reckless Love’ ahead of the release below

Vocalist & Guitarist Jackson Colt shares that ‘Reckless Love’ tells a story about loving somebody who you are not meant to be with. The first verse depicts the beginning of the two lovers journey being exciting and ignorant. The second verse contrasts this by showing the final stages of being miserable.

The chorus acts as a rationalisation that both lovers display in which they believe that the reckless nature of the love is normal. The lyrics deal with the idea of challenging fate and the insanity that comes with trying to believe that everything is in place. The song begins with the lovers cross paths on a one way street which is a clear indication from the start that things aren’t meant to be.

Someone is going the wrong way. The song has a very upbeat classic rock style to it. This was done to convey the hopes for two lovers, while the lyrics acting as the underlying truth/voice in our heads both are trying to ignore. Recording the song with producer Dale Schnettler (Prime Circle & The DrumJ Experience) was incredible. We wanted to capture the classic rock sound through big harmonies while still keeping the bouncy rhythm . We also harmonised a few chords at the end of the choruses which was interesting as mostly single notes are harmonised.”

About Jackson Colt

Dean Gerber (Bass & Backing Vocals) /Jackson Colt (Vocals & Guitar) / Piet Snyman (Guitar & Backing Vocals) /Matthew Safi (Drums)

After receiving his first guitar at the age of 9 in a second-hand store, Jackson starting learning to play songs by bands such as Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Who, Grand Funk Railroad and more. Jackson cites his family as his biggest influence on his Classic Rock influenced sound.

Growing up with bands like Deep Purple, AC/DC, Def Leppard, Guns n’ Roses playing in the house, it was easy to see what music he would write. Jackson’s love for the guitar started when discovering Eddie Van Halen. Other inspirations for the guitar span from players such as David Gilmour and Slash to 80’s shredders like George Lynch and Yngie Malmsteen. Jackson also has a passion for Metal music.

Alexi Laiho has been another big influence of his playing as well as Jeff Loomis. For live shows, bassist Dean, drummer Matthew and rhythm guitarist Piet bring a high energy performance in reminiscence of those 80’s Arena Rock bands. Each member brings their own personality to the stage, all coming from different musical backgrounds. Grinding on the underground circuit, the band learned to hone their craft.

The band has also enjoyed playing the Soweto Towers on Halloween, multiple Speedo-Fests and frequent gigs with friends Black Cat Bones and Jasper Dan. After gigging relentlessly through the harsh lockdown and sharing the stage with several big names in South African Rock, Jackson Colt is currently recording his debut album with Dale Schnettler of Prime Circle.

Jackson cites Dale as a big inspiration to his music career. The first concert Jackson ever attended was a Prime Circle show when he was young. There he met Dale who signed some drumsticks for Jackson and his brother. Many years later, they would meet again and work on the debut album together.

Jackson has achieved great success within the Mix FM SA Top 40, with Echoes reaching Number 1 for two consecutive weeks and number 2 for 3 weeks. Handpicked by Darren Scott, Jackson Colt was chosen to play at Darren’s Farewell Party and reached number 2 for the end of the year Top 40 of 2022. Currently, Jackson is working on a full-length debut album to be released in 2023. The 14-track album combines the Classic Rock sound with some modern influences.

